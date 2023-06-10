WTC फाइनल के बीच सामने आई बुरी खबर, चोट के चलते अचानक इस खिलाड़ी की हुई सर्जरी
WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच के बीच एक भारतीय खिलाड़ी से जुड़ी बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. इस खिलाड़ी को अचानक सर्जरी करवानी पड़ी है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 01:02 PM IST

WTC Final 2023: टीम इंडिया लगातार दूसरी बार वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final 2023) का फाइनल मैच खेल रही है. द ओवल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया (Australia) और भारत (Team India) की टीमें आमने-सामने हैं. इसी बीच एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. एक भारतीय खिलाड़ी को अचानक सर्जरी करवानी पड़ी है. ये खिलाड़ी आईपीएल 2023 में पंजाब किंग्स (PBKS) की टीम का हिस्सा था.
    
चोट के चलते अचानक इस खिलाड़ी हुई सर्जरी

