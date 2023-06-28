BCCI ने इस खिलाड़ी को मौका नहीं देकर अपने पैरों पर मारी कुल्हाड़ी! युवराज सिंह जैसी करता है बैटिंग
Team India News: BCCI ने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज के लिए एक मैच विनर क्रिकेटर को नहीं चुनकर अपने ही पैरों पर कुल्हाड़ी मारने का काम किया है. युवराज सिंह की तरह कातिलाना बल्लेबाजी करने वाला ये धाकड़ खिलाड़ी वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के लिए टीम इंडिया में जगह पाने का हकदार था, लेकिन सेलेक्टर्स ने इस खिलाड़ी को नजरअंदाज कर दिया. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

Team India Cricketer: BCCI ने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज के लिए एक मैच विनर क्रिकेटर को नहीं चुनकर अपने ही पैरों पर कुल्हाड़ी मारने का काम किया है. युवराज सिंह की तरह कातिलाना बल्लेबाजी करने वाला ये धाकड़ खिलाड़ी वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के लिए टीम इंडिया में जगह पाने का हकदार था, लेकिन सेलेक्टर्स ने इस खिलाड़ी को नजरअंदाज कर दिया. भारत का ये क्रिकेटर युवराज सिंह जैसा विस्फोटक है, जो बेरहमी से गेंदबाजों पर हमला करता है. 

