IND vs WI: टीम इंडिया के लिए दुश्मन बनेगा उसका ही अपना ये खिलाड़ी, सेलेक्टर्स ने मौका देकर की सबसे बड़ी गलती!

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

India vs West Indies, 1st Test: भारत और वेस्टइंडीज के बीच 2 मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज का पहला मुकाबला 12 जुलाई से डोमनिका में शाम 7:30 बजे से खेला जाएगा. BCCI ने इस टेस्ट सीरीज में एक खिलाड़ी को मौका देकर अपने ही पैरों पर कुल्हाड़ी मार ली है. भारत का ये खिलाड़ी वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ इस टेस्ट सीरीज में टीम इंडिया की हार का कारण भी बन सकता है. अब इस खिलाड़ी की टीम की प्लेइंग इलेवन में जगह नहीं बनती. ये खिलाड़ी टीम इंडिया के लिए नासूर बनता जा रहा है. इस खिलाड़ी के खराब प्रदर्शन के कारण टीम इंडिया को काफी नुकसान झेलना पड़ा है. ज्यादातर क्रिकेट फैंस इस खिलाड़ी को टीम इंडिया की प्लेइंग इलेवन से बाहर चाहते हैं.

