Virat Kohli: रोहित का पत्ता काटकर कोहली फिर बनेंगे भारत के कप्तान? फैंस के होश उड़ा देगी ये खबर

Virat Kohli Post Viral: टीम इंडिया के धाकड़ बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) के बाद इन दिनों फुर्सत के पल बिता रहे हैं. ऐसे में वह सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहते हैं. विराट कोहली का अचानक एक इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है.

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 08:59 AM IST

Virat Kohli News: टीम इंडिया के धाकड़ बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) के बाद इन दिनों फुर्सत के पल बिता रहे हैं. ऐसे में वह सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहते हैं. विराट कोहली का अचानक एक इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है. विराट कोहली के इस पोस्ट ने सोशल मीडिया पर तहलका मचा रखा है. ट्विटर पर लोग विराट कोहली की इस पोस्ट को उनके एक बार फिर भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान बनने की बात से जोड़ रहे हैं.  

