WTC फाइनल में नहीं खेलेंगे रोहित शर्मा? एक Photo ने तोड़ा करोड़ों भारतीयों का दिल
WTC Final: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच से पहले टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) के चोटिल होने की खबरें सामने आ रही है. उनकी एक फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रही है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final) का फाइनल मैच कल से 11 जून तक इंग्लैंड के केनिंगटन ओवल (लंदन) के मैदान पर खेला जाएगा. रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी में टीम इंडिया 10 साल बाद आईपीएल की ट्रॉफी जीतने का सपना देख रहे है. लेकिन इस मुकाबले से एक दिन पहले करोड़ों भारतीय फैंस के दिल को तोड़ने वाली एक फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रही है. इस फोटो ने भारतीय फैंस की टेंशन बढ़ा दी है.

