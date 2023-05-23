IPL 2023: चेन्नई ने सीधे कटाया फाइनल का टिकट, ऋतुराज के बाद गेंदबाजों ने मचाया धमाल
IPL 2023: चेन्नई ने सीधे कटाया फाइनल का टिकट, ऋतुराज के बाद गेंदबाजों ने मचाया धमाल

IPL 2023: आईपीएल 2023 के पहले क्वालीफायर में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने गुजरात टाइटंस को 15 रनों से हरा दिया. इस जीत के साथ ही धोनी की कप्तानी वाली चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स आईपीएल 2023 के फाइनल में जगह बना चुकी है. 

May 23, 2023

IPL 2023: चेन्नई ने सीधे कटाया फाइनल का टिकट, ऋतुराज के बाद गेंदबाजों ने मचाया धमाल

CSK vs GT, Qualifier 1 Highlights: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस के बीच हुए आईपीएल 2023 के पहले क्वालीफायर में धोनी की CSK ने गुजरात को 15 रनों से हराकर फाइनल में जगह बना ली है. गुजरात के कप्तान हार्दिक पांड्या ने चेपॉक के मैदान पर टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी का फैसला किया. चेन्नई ने बल्लेबाजी का न्योता पाकर निर्धारित 20 ओवर में 7 विकेट पर 172 रन बनाए. इसके जवाब में गुजरात टाइटंस के बल्लेबाज 157 रनों पर ऑलआउट हो गए.     

