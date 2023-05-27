WTC फाइनल से पहले टीम इंडिया के लिए बुरी खबर, स्टार खिलाड़ी की आंख पर लगी गंभीर चोट
WTC फाइनल से पहले टीम इंडिया के लिए बुरी खबर, स्टार खिलाड़ी की आंख पर लगी गंभीर चोट

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच से पहले टीम इंडिया के लिए एक बुरी खबर सामने आई है. टीम के एक धाकड़ खिलाड़ी की आंख पर चोट लग गई है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 04:08 AM IST

WTC फाइनल से पहले टीम इंडिया के लिए बुरी खबर, स्टार खिलाड़ी की आंख पर लगी गंभीर चोट

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final 2023) के फाइनल मैच में भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की भिड़ंत होनी है. इस मैच से पहले दोनों टीमों के स्क्वॉड का भी ऐलान हो चुका है. ये महामुकाबला लंदन में 7 जून से खेला जाएगा. लेकिन इस अहम मैच से पहले टीम इंडिया की टेंशन बढ़ गई है. टीम इंडिया का एक धाकड़ खिलाड़ी आईपीएल 2023 के दौरान चोटिल हो गया है. इस खिलाड़ी को आईपीएल 2023 के दूसरे क्वालीफायर के दौरान आंख पर चोट लगी, जो टीम के लिए एक बड़ा झटका साबित हो सकता है.

