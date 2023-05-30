IPL 2023: आईपीएल 2023 में इस खिलाड़ी की आई मौज, मात्र 10 रन के लिए मिल गए 1 करोड़!
IPL 2023: आईपीएल 2023 में इस खिलाड़ी की आई मौज, मात्र 10 रन के लिए मिल गए 1 करोड़!

IPL 2023: आईपीएल 2023 खत्म हो गया है और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स टीम चमचमाती ट्रॉफी उठा चुकी है. इस टूर्नामेंट में एक खिलाड़ी ऐसा भी रहा जिसे फ्रेंचाइजी ने करोड़ों रुपए देकर टीम में शामिल किया था, लेकिन उनके बल्ले से निकले मात्र 10 रन.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 07:49 PM IST

Indian Premier League: इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग की विजेता टीम का फैसला हो चुका है. चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने आईपीएल में पांचवीं बार ट्रॉफी जीतकर सबसे सफल टीम मुंबई इंडियंस की बराबरी कर ली है. अब दोनों टीमों के नाम आईपीएल की पांच-पांच ट्रॉफी जीतने का रिकॉर्ड हो गया. इस पूरे सीजन में एक खिलाड़ी ऐसा भी रहा जिसे मात्र 10 रन बनाने के 1 करोड़ रुपए मिल गए.

