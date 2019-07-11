11.32 सेकंड में दुती चंद का धमाल, PM मोदी से लेकर अमिताभ बच्चन तक से मिली बधाई, देखें VIDEO

नई दिल्ली: भारत की शीर्ष महिला धाविका दुती चंद (Dutee Chand) ने इटली के नेपल्स में जारी 30वें समर यूनिवर्सिटी गेम्स में 100 मीटर कॉम्पिटिशन का गोल्ड मेडल अपने नाम किया. उन्होंने बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन करते हुए 11.32 सेकंड का समय निकाला. सेमीफाइल हीट में मंगलवार को 23 वर्षीय धावक ने 11.41 सेकंड का समय निकाला और फाइनल के लिए क्वालीफाई किया. दुती की इस उपलब्धि पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से लेकर बॉलीवुड महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन समेत एक्टर अक्षय कुमार और आयुष्मान खुराना ने बधाई दी है.

खेल के इस संस्करण में भारत के लिए यह पहला गोल्ड मेडल है. इससे पहले, यूनिवर्सिटी गेम्स के इतिहास में किसी भी भारतीय खिलाड़ी ने 100 मीटर स्पर्धा के फाइनल में भी जगह नहीं बनाई थी.

another proud moment for INDIA .. congratulations !! INDIAN pride https://t.co/JW8cErZSkL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 10, 2019

Exceptional achievement of an exceptional athlete! Congratulations @DuteeChand for winning a hard earned and well deserved Gold in the Women’s 100 m finals. You make India proud! #Universiade @FISU https://t.co/LVSkbsPZOP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2019

Heartiest congratulations @DuteeChand for becoming the first Indian woman track and field athlete to win a 100m gold at the World Universiade

and creating history...fastest woman of India indeed ! — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 11, 2019

Wohooo here’s to breaking stereotypes and records @DuteeChand https://t.co/XFpDPjrXfj — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 10, 2019

भारत के राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद के ऑफिशियल ट्विटर अकाउंट से दुती चंद को बधाई दी गई है. खेल मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने भी दुती चंद को बधाइयां दी हैं. इसके साथ ही रिजिजू ने दुती के कॉम्पिटीशन का वीडियो ट्विटर पर शेयर किया है. आप भी देखिए...

I've been passionately following since my childhood but it never came. Finally, for the first time, a gold for India! Congratulations @DuteeChand for winning the 100m sprint at the Universiade, the World University Games, in Naples pic.twitter.com/Rh4phsKCEI — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 10, 2019

Thank you, sir. I will try my best to bring Olympics Gold Medal home. Once again, many thanks for your blessings. https://t.co/GuNzuhu6Yd — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) July 10, 2019

दुती ने बुधवार को ट्वीट किया, "वर्षों की मेहनत और आपकी दुआओं के कारण मैंने एक बार फिर नेपल्स में हुए वर्ल्ड यूनिवर्सिटी गेम्स में 11.32 सेकंड का समय निकालते हुए 100 मीटर स्पर्धा का गोल्ड मेडल अपने नाम किया."

Pull me down, I will come back stronger! pic.twitter.com/PHO86ZrExl — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) July 9, 2019

धाविका दुती ने गोल्ड मेडल के साथ भी अपनी एक फोट पोस्ट की और उसे कैप्शन दिया, "इसे देखो, मुझे नीचे खींचने की कोशिश करोगे और मैं मजबूती से वापसी करूंगी."

यहां बता दें कि दुती चंद एशियाई खेलों में भी दो सिल्वर मेडल जीत चुकी हैं.