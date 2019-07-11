close

दुती चंद

11.32 सेकंड में दुती चंद का धमाल, PM मोदी से लेकर अमिताभ बच्चन तक से मिली बधाई, देखें VIDEO

दुती ने गोल्ड मेडल जीतने के बाद लिखा, "इसे देखो, मुझे नीचे खींचने की कोशिश करोगे और मैं मजबूती से वापसी करूंगी."

दुती चंद जीत के बाद खुशी मनाते हुए. (फोटो: IANS)

नई दिल्ली: भारत की शीर्ष महिला धाविका दुती चंद (Dutee Chand) ने इटली के नेपल्स में जारी 30वें समर यूनिवर्सिटी गेम्स में 100 मीटर कॉम्पिटिशन का गोल्ड मेडल अपने नाम किया. उन्होंने बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन करते हुए 11.32 सेकंड का समय निकाला. सेमीफाइल हीट में मंगलवार को 23 वर्षीय धावक ने 11.41 सेकंड का समय निकाला और फाइनल के लिए क्वालीफाई किया. दुती की इस उपलब्धि पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से लेकर बॉलीवुड महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन समेत एक्टर अक्षय कुमार और आयुष्मान खुराना ने बधाई दी है.

खेल के इस संस्करण में भारत के लिए यह पहला गोल्ड मेडल है. इससे पहले, यूनिवर्सिटी गेम्स के इतिहास में किसी भी भारतीय खिलाड़ी ने 100 मीटर स्पर्धा के फाइनल में भी जगह नहीं बनाई थी.

भारत के राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद के ऑफिशियल ट्विटर अकाउंट से दुती चंद को बधाई दी गई है. खेल मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने भी दुती चंद को बधाइयां दी हैं. इसके साथ ही रिजिजू ने दुती के कॉम्पिटीशन का वीडियो ट्विटर पर शेयर किया है. आप भी देखिए...

दुती ने बुधवार को ट्वीट किया, "वर्षों की मेहनत और आपकी दुआओं के कारण मैंने एक बार फिर नेपल्स में हुए वर्ल्ड यूनिवर्सिटी गेम्स में 11.32 सेकंड का समय निकालते हुए 100 मीटर स्पर्धा का गोल्ड मेडल अपने नाम किया."

धाविका दुती ने गोल्ड मेडल के साथ भी अपनी एक फोट पोस्ट की और उसे कैप्शन दिया, "इसे देखो, मुझे नीचे खींचने की कोशिश करोगे और मैं मजबूती से वापसी करूंगी."

यहां बता दें कि दुती चंद एशियाई खेलों में भी दो सिल्वर मेडल जीत चुकी हैं.

दुती चंदDutee ChandNarendra ModiAmitabh BacchanAkshay Kumar
