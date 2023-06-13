boAt ने लॉन्च किया दुनिया का पहला Dolby Audio वाला नेकबैंड, कम कीमत में पाएं धांसू साउंड
boAt ने लॉन्च किया दुनिया का पहला Dolby Audio वाला नेकबैंड, कम कीमत में पाएं धांसू साउंड

Nirvana 525ANC उन्नत सुविधाओं और सौंदर्यशास्त्र के संयोजन से अपने सेगमेंट में प्रीमियम नेकबैंड के लिए नए मानक स्थापित करता है. आइए जानते हैं boAt Nirvana 525ANC की कीमत और फीचर्स...

boAt ने लॉन्च किया दुनिया का पहला Dolby Audio वाला नेकबैंड, कम कीमत में पाएं धांसू साउंड

BoAt ने Dolby Audio द्वारा संचालित दुनिया का पहला वायरलेस नेकबैंड ईयरबड - boAt Nirvana 525ANC लॉन्च कर दिया है. इन ईयरबड्स का मकसद ऑडियो एक्सपरियंस क बढ़ाना है और साउंड क्वालिटी को इनहैन्स करना है. Nirvana 525ANC उन्नत सुविधाओं और सौंदर्यशास्त्र के संयोजन से अपने सेगमेंट में प्रीमियम नेकबैंड के लिए नए मानक स्थापित करता है. आइए जानते हैं boAt Nirvana 525ANC की कीमत और फीचर्स...

