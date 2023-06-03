Exhaust fan इस वजह से हो जाता है Slow, किचन और बाथरूम में करते हैं इस्तेमाल तो आज ही जान लें ये बात
topStories1hindi1722554
Hindi Newsटेक

Exhaust fan इस वजह से हो जाता है Slow, किचन और बाथरूम में करते हैं इस्तेमाल तो आज ही जान लें ये बात

Exhaust fan Tips: किचन या बाथरूम में लगा हुआ एग्जॉस्ट फैन आसानी से ख़राब हो जाता है और ठीक तरह से काम नहीं करता है, ऐसे में अगर आप इन टिप्स को अपनाते हैं इसकी परफॉर्मेंस को बेहतर से बेहतर बनाया जा सकता है. 

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

Trending Photos

Exhaust fan इस वजह से हो जाता है Slow, किचन और बाथरूम में करते हैं इस्तेमाल तो आज ही जान लें ये बात

Exhaust fan Cleaning: अगर आप अपने Exhaust fan को खराब होने से बचाना चाहते हैं तो इसे साफ़ रखना सबसे जरूरी होता है और इसके पीछे बड़ी वजह है, दरअसल Exhaust fan अगर किचन में लगा हो तो इसमें तेल की एक पर्त जम जाती है जिसकी वजह से इस पर धूल-मिट्टी जमा होने लगती है और अगर इसे लंबे समय तक साफ ना किया जाए तो ये बड़ी मुश्किल से ही चल पाता है और आखिर में खराब ही हो जाता है. अगर आपका एग्जॉस्ट फैन भी खराब हो गया है और ठीक तरह से नहीं चल पा रहा है तो आज हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं कि कैसे इसे क्लीन किया जा सकता है और इसकी लाइफ को बढ़ाया जा सकता है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
Powered by Tomorrow.io
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
unemployment
‘जॉब में मत करो जिंदगी बर्बाद’- हर महीने करोड़ों कमाने वाले लड़के की लोगों को सलाह
rajnath singh
बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बात
MSME benefits
योगी सरकार ने लघु उद्योगों की मदद के लिए छेड़ा पंजीकरण अभियान,उद्यमियों को होगा लाभ