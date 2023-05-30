रिमोट से बंद करने के बाद भी AC खाता है बिजली? जान लेंगे तो बचा लेंगे हजारों रुपये
topStories1hindi1716848
Hindi Newsटेक

रिमोट से बंद करने के बाद भी AC खाता है बिजली? जान लेंगे तो बचा लेंगे हजारों रुपये

Reduce Electricity Bill In Summer: कुछ लोग 15-20 मिनट के उपयोग के बाद ही एसी को बंद कर देते हैं. इससे कमरे में ठंडक महसूस होती है, लेकिन इसके बावजूद कई लोगों को बिजली बिल अधिक आने की समस्या होती है.

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 06:38 AM IST

Trending Photos

रिमोट से बंद करने के बाद भी AC खाता है बिजली? जान लेंगे तो बचा लेंगे हजारों रुपये

How To Reduce Electricity Bill In Summer: गर्मियों में लोग अपने घर को ठंडा रखने के लिए एयर कंडीशनर (AC) का उपयोग करते हैं. वे बिजली बिल कम करने के लिए सतर्क रहते हैं और एसी को सावधानीपूर्वक चलाते हैं. कुछ लोग 15-20 मिनट के उपयोग के बाद ही एसी को बंद कर देते हैं. इससे कमरे में ठंडक महसूस होती है, लेकिन इसके बावजूद कई लोगों को बिजली बिल अधिक आने की समस्या होती है. चलिए, अब हम देखते हैं कि इस समस्या का समाधान क्या हो सकता है...

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Monalisa
ट्रांसपेरेंट साड़ी पहन इस भोजपुरी हसीना ने दिए ऐसे किलर पोज, बेचैन हुए फैंस
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS: बेटी और नातिन के साथ शो में पहुंचे Kabir Bedi, कपिल की ऐसे कर दी बोलती बंद
ramayan
Ramayan Facts: रामानंद सागर की रामायण के एक एपिसोड को बनाने में खर्च होते थे लाखों!
budh gochar 2023
5 राशि वालों को तगड़ा पैसा देंगे 'बुध', मिलेगा नौकरी में प्रमोशन, व्‍यापार में लाभ!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
wtc final 2023
WTC Final के लिए ऋतुराज नहीं जाएंगे लंदन, इस युवा खिलाड़ी की एन मौके पर खुली किस्मत
Kerala Crime Files
Kerala Crime Files: कत्ल और कातिल की कहानी में लगा मिस्ट्री और थ्रिल का तड़का
Litchi
गर्मियों में ये रसदार फल खाने से सेहत को मिलेंगे अद्भुत फायदे, तुरंत ले आएं घर
Ayesha Singh
फेमस होते ही इस एक्ट्रेस के बढ़े भाव, टॉप एक्टर संग एक झटके में ठुकराया शो!
IIFA
IIFA 2023 Video: लुंगी पहन खूब नाचे सलमान तो ऋतिक ने विक्की को सिखाया डांस