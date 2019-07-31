IAF ने लॉन्च किया मोबाइल गेम, बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक की तरह दुश्मन पर कर पाएंगे 'बमबारी'

नई दिल्ली: एयर फोर्स (IAF) के कामकाज के बारे में बताने के लिए और युवाओं को सेना की नौकरी के प्रति आकर्षित करने के लिए इंडियन एयर फोर्स (IAF) ने मोबाइल गेम लॉन्च किया है. इस मोबाइल गेम का नाम "Indian Air Force: A cut above” है जिसे एयर चीफ मार्शल (वायुसेना प्रमुख) बीएस धनोआ ने लॉन्च किया है. इस गेम को एंड्रॉयड और iOS दोनों मोबाइल में डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं.
Launch of #IAF #MobileGame : Android / iOS version of IAF developed Mobile Game (Single Player) will be launched on 31 Jul 19. Download on your Android / iOS mobile phone & cherish the thrilling flying experience. The multiplayer version will soon follow. The Teaser of the game… pic.twitter.com/yhfOrOZxWV
— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 20, 2019
इस गेम को लेकर 20 जुलाई को IAF की तरफ से एक वीडियो ट्वीट किया गया था. 1.41 मिनट के वीडियो के शुरू में दिखाया गया, I am an Air Warrior. गेम में कैप्टन अभिनंदन को दिखाया गया है. इस पूरे वीडियो में बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक और कैप्टन अभिनंदन के पाकिस्तान घुसने की पूरी घटना को फिल्माया गया है.
Delhi: In a bid to make the youth aware about Indian Air Force and encourage them to join the Forces, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa launched a combat-based mobile game "Indian Air Force: A cut above”, today. pic.twitter.com/0FE4I86Yut
— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2019
इस गेम में प्लेयर को Mi-17 हेलिकॉप्टर के अलावा एयर फोर्स के दूसरे लड़ाकू विमान को उड़ाने का मौका मिलेगा.