इंडियन एयर फोर्स

IAF ने लॉन्च किया मोबाइल गेम, बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक की तरह दुश्मन पर कर पाएंगे 'बमबारी'

इस मोबाइल गेम का नाम "Indian Air Force: A cut above” है जिसे एयर चीफ मार्शल (वायुसेना प्रमुख) बीएस धनोआ ने लॉन्च किया है. इस गेम को एंड्रॉयड और iOS दोनों मोबाइल में डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं.

(फोटो साभार@IAF_MCC वीडियो क्रॉप)

नई दिल्ली: एयर फोर्स (IAF) के कामकाज के बारे में बताने के लिए और युवाओं को सेना की नौकरी के प्रति आकर्षित करने के लिए इंडियन एयर फोर्स (IAF)  ने मोबाइल गेम लॉन्च किया है. इस मोबाइल गेम का नाम "Indian Air Force: A cut above” है जिसे एयर चीफ मार्शल (वायुसेना प्रमुख) बीएस धनोआ ने लॉन्च किया है. इस गेम को एंड्रॉयड और iOS दोनों मोबाइल में डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं.

इस गेम को लेकर 20 जुलाई को IAF की तरफ से एक वीडियो ट्वीट किया गया था. 1.41 मिनट के वीडियो के शुरू में दिखाया गया, I am an Air Warrior. गेम में कैप्टन अभिनंदन को दिखाया गया है. इस पूरे वीडियो में बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक और कैप्टन अभिनंदन के पाकिस्तान घुसने की पूरी घटना को फिल्माया गया है.

इस गेम में प्लेयर को Mi-17 हेलिकॉप्टर के अलावा एयर फोर्स के दूसरे लड़ाकू विमान को उड़ाने का मौका मिलेगा.

