भूल जाइए iPhone 15! आ रहा है OnePlus का सबसे खतरनाक फोन, पहली तस्वीर आई सामने
topStories1hindi1754335
Hindi Newsटेक

भूल जाइए iPhone 15! आ रहा है OnePlus का सबसे खतरनाक फोन, पहली तस्वीर आई सामने

OnePlus अपना सबसे धमाकेदार स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करने वाला है. रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, वनप्लस नॉर्ड बड्स 2आर भारत में 5 जुलाई को लॉन्च होने की संभावना है और यह स्मार्टफोन भी उसी समय पेश किए जाने की उम्मीद है.

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

Trending Photos

भूल जाइए iPhone 15! आ रहा है OnePlus का सबसे खतरनाक फोन, पहली तस्वीर आई सामने

Apple कुछ ही महीनों में अपनी iPhone 15 सीरीज को लॉन्च कर देगा. लेकिन उससे पहले OnePlus अपना सबसे धमाकेदार स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करने वाला है. रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, वनप्लस नॉर्ड बड्स 2आर भारत में 5 जुलाई को लॉन्च होने की संभावना है और यह स्मार्टफोन भी उसी समय पेश किए जाने की उम्मीद है. हाल ही में, एक अफवाह वायरल हुई जिसमें वनप्लस नॉर्ड 3 का एक प्राथमिक वीडियो दिखाया गया था, जिसमें उसका डिज़ाइन प्रदर्शित हुआ था.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
Bollywood
3 Idiots के इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड की काली सच्चाई से उठाया पर्दा! बोले- कई युवा...
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor की ऐसी थी सौतेली मां Supriya Pathak से पहली मुलाकात
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप
Khushi Kapoor
ब्राउन मुंडे को डेट कर रहीं Khushi Kapoor, रिलीज से पहले चर्चा में रिलेशनशिप स्टेटस