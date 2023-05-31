बम की तरफ फटा Refrigerator ! पलक झपकते ही उड़ जाएंगे परखच्चे, छोटी सी भूल से हो जाएगा बड़ा हादसा
topStories1hindi1719524
Hindi Newsटेक

बम की तरफ फटा Refrigerator ! पलक झपकते ही उड़ जाएंगे परखच्चे, छोटी सी भूल से हो जाएगा बड़ा हादसा

Refridgerator Blast: रेफ्रिजरेटर को आप अगर हल्के में लेते हैं तो आपको ये समझने की जरूरत है कि ये खतरनाक साबित हो सकता है और इसमें एक जोरदार धमाका हो सकता है.

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 11:06 PM IST

Trending Photos

बम की तरफ फटा Refrigerator ! पलक झपकते ही उड़ जाएंगे परखच्चे, छोटी सी भूल से हो जाएगा बड़ा हादसा

Refridgerator Explosion: रेफ्रिजरेटर में धमाके के मामले शायद ही आपने पहले सुने होंगे लेकिन वाकई में आप अगर इसे हल्के में लेने की भूल करते हैं तो यकीन मानिए ये आपके लिए काफी खतरनाक साबित हो सकता है. रेफ्रिजरेटर एक बेहद ही सेंसिटिव होम अप्लायंस है और इसके साथ की गई लापरवाही बड़े हादसे की शक्ल ले सकती है. अगर आपको इसके बारे में किसी तरह की कोई जानकारी नहीं है और आप अपने रेफ्रिजरेटर का ध्यान नहीं रखते हैं तो इसमें बड़ा धमाका हो सकता है और आज हम आपको इसके पीछे के कारणों के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज
Petrol Diesel price
महीने के आखिरी दिन पेट्रोल-डीजल पर म‍िली खुशखबरी! जान‍िए क्‍या रहा आज का ताजा रेट
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Monalisa
मरून साड़ी बदन पर लपेटकर ऐसे आईं ये भोजपुरी हसीना, डीपनेक के हो रहे चर्चे!
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन