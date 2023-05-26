Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: महंगे फोन्स लेने की क्या जरूरत! 30 हजार में पाएं धुआंधार फीचर्स
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: महंगे फोन्स लेने की क्या जरूरत! 30 हजार में पाएं धुआंधार फीचर्स

Samsung ने हाल ही में भारत में Galaxy A34 5G लॉन्च किया है, जो दमदार बैटरी और शानदार कैमरे के साथ आता है. इसमें आपको कई ऐसी चीजें मिलेंगी जो वैल्यू फॉर मनी होंगी, जैसे- ट्रिपल-कैमरा सेटअप, 120Hz AMOLED डिस्प्ले और S23 जैसा डिजाइन, जो फोन को प्रीमियम दिखाता है. 

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 12:42 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: महंगे फोन्स लेने की क्या जरूरत! 30 हजार में पाएं धुआंधार फीचर्स

Samsung ने हाल ही में भारत में एक नया मिड-रेंज स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किया है, जो दमदार बैटरी और शानदार कैमरे के साथ आता है. इसका नाम Samsung Galaxy A34 5G है. इसमें आपको कई ऐसी चीजें मिलेंगी जो वैल्यू फॉर मनी होंगी, जैसे- ट्रिपल-कैमरा सेटअप, 120Hz AMOLED डिस्प्ले और S23 जैसा डिजाइन, जो फोन को प्रीमियम दिखाता है. यह फोन सीधे-सीधे नथिंग फोन (1) और Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G जैसे फोन्स को टक्कर देता है. अगर आप मिड रेंज स्मार्टफोन खरीदने का प्लान कर रहे हैं तो इस फोन के बारे में डिटेल में जान सकते हैं...

