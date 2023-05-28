Ramayan Facts: रामानंद सागर की रामायण के एक एपिसोड को बनाने में खर्च होते थे लाखों! इतनी होती थी कमाई
Ramayan Facts: रामानंद सागर की रामायण के एक एपिसोड को बनाने में खर्च होते थे लाखों! इतनी होती थी कमाई

Ramayan Budget Per Episode: रामायण से जुड़ी दिलचस्प बातें तो आप पढ़ते ही रहे हैं. इस बार हम आपको बताने वाले हैं इस शो के एक एपिसोड के बजट के बारे में और इतना खर्च करने के बाद आखिर एक एपिसोड से कितनी कमाई होती थी.

Ramayan Facts: रामानंद सागर की रामायण के एक एपिसोड को बनाने में खर्च होते थे लाखों! इतनी होती थी कमाई

Ramayan Unknown Facts: 1987 में टेलीकास्ट हुआ रामानंद सागर (Ramanand Sagar) का रामायण सीरियल (Ramayan Serial) महज एक शो नहीं था बल्कि ये उस वक्त लोगों की आस्था का केंद्र भी था और आज तक भी ये सिलसिला बदस्तूर जारी है. लॉकडाउन में जब रामायण (Ramayan) का टेलीकास्ट हुआ तो वहीं श्रद्धा और भक्ति का भाव लोगों के मन में देखने को मिला था जो 90 के दशक में था. खैर आज हम इस एपिक सीरियल से जुड़ी खास और दिलचस्प बात आपको बताने जा रहे हैं. 

