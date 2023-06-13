Kapil Sharma Krushna Abhishek: तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ कपिल शर्मा से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
Kapil Sharma Krushna Abhishek: तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ कपिल शर्मा से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच

Krushna Abhishek कपिल शर्मा के साथ यूएस टूर पर नहीं जा रहे हैं. जब से ये खबर आई है तब से ऐसे कयास लगाए जा रहे है कि कपिल और कृष्णा के बीच कुछ ठीक नहीं चल रहा. अब इन खबरों पर कृष्णा ने चुप्पी तोड़ी है और सच का खुलासा किया है.

 

 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

Kapil Sharma Krushna Abhishek: कपिल शर्मा (Kapil Sharma) और कृष्णा अभिषेक (Krushna Abhishek) के बीच खटपट की खबरें आ रही हैं. इन खबरों की शुरुआत तब से हुई है जब से कृष्णा अभिषेक कपिल और उनकी टीम के साथ यूएस टूर पर नहीं जा रहे. इन खबरों के वायरल होते ही अब कृष्णा अभिषेक ने कपिल शर्मा के साथ यूएस टूर पर ना जाने की वजह का खुलासा किया है. इसके साथ ही इन वायरल खबरों का सच भी बताया. 

