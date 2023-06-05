Video: अरे! ये कैसे हो गया..कार की स्टीयरिंग में फंस गया शख्स, फिर देखिए अंत में क्या हुआ
topStories1hindi1726104
Viral: इसका एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ है. वीडियो के शुरुआत में जब आप देखेंगे तो चौक जाएंगे, लेकिन वीडियो खत्म होते-होते सच्चाई का पता चल जाएगा कि आखिर पूरा माजरा क्या है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 11:04 PM IST

Car Steering: देश और दुनिया से कार के एक्सीडेंट की कई खबरें सामने आती रहती हैं, लेकिन सोचिए कार के अंदर ही कोई ड्राइवर बुरी तरह फंस जाए तो यह अपने आप में चौंकाने वाली बात होगी. सोशल मीडिया पर हाल ही में एक ऐसा ही वीडियो सामने आया है जिसमें कार को चलाने वाला ड्राइवर कार की स्टीयरिंग में बुरी तरह फंस गया है और वह निकल नहीं पा रहा है.

