Foods In Diabetes: शुगर पेशेंट्स के लिए फायदेमंद हैं ये फूड्स, कम होता है ग्लाइसेमिक इंडेक्स
topStories1hindi1734030
Hindi Newsवेलनेस

Foods In Diabetes: शुगर पेशेंट्स के लिए फायदेमंद हैं ये फूड्स, कम होता है ग्लाइसेमिक इंडेक्स

Best Foods For Sugar Patients: आजकल डायबिटीज की बीमारी लोगों में आम हो गई है. ऐसे में डॉक्टर मरीज को खानपान में विशेष ध्यान रखने की बात कहते हैं. साथ ही कम ग्लाइसेमिक इंडेक्स वाले फूड्स खाने की सलाह दी जाती है. आइये जानें इन फूड्स के बारे में...

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 02:52 AM IST

Trending Photos

Foods In Diabetes: शुगर पेशेंट्स के लिए फायदेमंद हैं ये फूड्स, कम होता है ग्लाइसेमिक इंडेक्स

Low glycemic Index Foods For Diabetes Patients: हेल्थ एक्सपर्ट्स की सलाह होती है, कि आप ऐसी डाइट मेंटेन करें जिससे आप किसी बड़ी बीमारी का शिकार न हों. वहीं आज के समय में शुगर की बीमारी किसी से नहीं छिपी है. 100 में से 90 प्रतिशत लोगों को डायबिटीज की शिकायक है. ऐसे में जरूरी है, कि खानपान का विशेष ध्यान रखा जाए. डॉक्टर भी डाइट में कुछ खास चीजों के सेवन की सलाह देते हैं, जैसे फाइबर रिच फूड, हाई-प्रोटीन, लो-कैलोरी आदि. इसके अलावा आपने कम ग्लाइसेमिक इंडेक्स यानी कम जीआई वाले फूड्स को खाने के बारे में भी सुना होगा. ये वहीं फूड्स हैं जिनका सेवन शुगर पेशेंट्स को जरूर करना चाहिए. आइये जानें इन फूड आइटम्स के बारे में...

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर कपूर पर बरसीं कंगना रनौत, भगवान राम के किरदार पर कमेंट करने को लेकर सुनाई खरी खोटी
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: काला सूट पहन नागिन सी लहरी सपना, पैनी धार पर किया डांस
Tanmay Vekaria
आंखों में काजल, चेहरे पर मासूमियत लिए फोन पर बात करते इस बच्चे के आज फैन है करोड़ों
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
Technical Guruji
जानें कितना कमाते हैं YouTuber टेक्निकल गुरूजी, जिनके पास है 20 करोड़ की कारें
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा