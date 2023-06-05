Cholesterol Level कम करना है तो खाएं ये एक सब्जी, सेहत को लेकर फिर नहीं होंगे मायूस
Cholesterol Control Tips: शरीर में अगर बैड कोलेस्ट्रॉल की मात्रा बढ़ जाए तो भविष्य में ये नुकसानदेह साबित हो सकता है, इसलिए इसको कंट्रोल करना बेहद जरूरी है. 

How To Control High Cholesterol Level: भारत में लोग ऑयली फूड्स काफी ज्यादा खाते हैं, इसी वजह से है कि उनके शरीर में धीरे-धीरे बैड कोलेस्ट्रॉल जमा होने लगता है जो आगे चलकर डायबिटीज (Diabetes), हाई ब्लड प्रेशर (High Blood Pressure) और हार्ट अटैक (Heart Attack) जैसी गंभीर बीमारियों की वजह बन जाता है. ऐसे में आप अगर एक खास सब्जी का इस्तेमाल करेंगे तो आपकी खून में जमा गंदा कोलेस्ट्रॉल कम हो जाएगा. हम बात कर रहे हैं लहसुन (Garlic) की जिसका इस्तेमाल खाने के टेस्ट को बढ़ाने के लिए किया जाता है, लेकिन ये सेहत के लिए कई तरह से फायदेमंद साबित हो सकता है. आइए जानते हैं कि ग्रेटर नोएडा के GIMS अस्पताल में कार्यरत मशहूर डाइटीशियन आयुषी यादव (Ayushi Yadav) इन इस बारे में ZEE NEWS से क्या कहा.

