High Blood Pressure: बीपी को कंट्रोल करने में मदद करेंगे ये तरीके, नहीं पड़ेगी गोली खाने की जरूरत
topStories1hindi1728779
Hindi Newsवेलनेस

High Blood Pressure: बीपी को कंट्रोल करने में मदद करेंगे ये तरीके, नहीं पड़ेगी गोली खाने की जरूरत

Control High Blood Pressure: हाई ब्लड प्रेशर आज के समय में एक आम समस्या हो गई है.  हाई बीपी  की परेशानी से जूझ रहे हैं तो कुछ घरेलू उपायों को अपना सकते हैं. चलिए जानते हैं.

Written By  Jagrati Singh|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 08:50 PM IST

Trending Photos

High Blood Pressure: बीपी को कंट्रोल करने में मदद करेंगे ये तरीके, नहीं पड़ेगी गोली खाने की जरूरत

Home Remedies To Control High BP: हाई ब्लड प्रेशर आज के समय में एक आम समस्या हो गई है. वैसे तो हाई बीपी से निपटने के लिए आप कई दवाइयों का सहारा लेते हैं. लेकिन इन दवाओं के अलावा, आप कुछ घरेलू उपायों को भी अपना सकते हैं. ये घरेलू उपाय आपके ब्लड प्रेशर को कंट्रोल करने में मदद करते हैं. ऐसे में अगर आप भी बीपी हाई की परेशानी से जूझ रहे हैं तो कुछ घरेलू उपायों को अपना सकते हैं. 
हाई ब्लड प्रेशर को कंट्रोल करने के तरीके-
फल और सब्जियां-

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: सिनेमा में 16 जून को रिलीज हो रही 'आदिपुरुष', हर थियेटर में हनुमान जी के नाम से बुक रहेगी एक सीट
Swara Bhaskar
हड़बड़ाहट में निकाह और 3 महीने बाद प्रेग्नेंसी का ऐलान करने पर Swara Bhaskar ट्रोल
aamir khan
Video: हाथ में जाम और Aamir Khan के घर Kapil Sharma ने खूब जमाई सुरों की महफिल!
Akshara Singh
अक्षय कुमार और कंगना रनौत के बाद भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस अक्षरा सिंह पहुंचीं केदारनाथ
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर
zara hatke zara bachke
ZHZB: प्रोड्यूसर ने खुद खरीदे फिल्म के 2.5 लाख टिकट, सवाल उठे तब ऐसे-कैसे हो गई हिट
adipurush
Adipurush Trailer: रावण को देख कांपेगी रूह..सैफ के किरदार से नहीं हटेगी निगाहें
Sara Ali Khan
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Collection Day 4: चौथे दिन ये रहा सारा-विक्की की फिल्म का हाल
adipurush
लगे गले, किया किस और हो गया विवाद...Adipurush की रिलीज से पहले हंगामा क्यों है बरपा