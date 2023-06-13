Diabetes Food: डाइबिटीज के दुश्मन हैं ये 5 फूड्स, डाइट में जरूर करें शामिल
topStories1hindi1736118
Hindi Newsवेलनेस

Diabetes Food: डाइबिटीज के दुश्मन हैं ये 5 फूड्स, डाइट में जरूर करें शामिल

Health Care Tips: हाई फाइबर से भरपूर आहार आपके खून में ब्लड शुगर को मेंटेंन रखते हैं. इसलिए आज हम आपको हाई फाइबर से भरपूर फूड बताने जा रहे हैं जिनको अपनी डाइट में शामिल करके आप डायबिटीज के स्तर को नियंत्रित कर सकते हैं.

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

Trending Photos

Diabetes Food: डाइबिटीज के दुश्मन हैं ये 5 फूड्स, डाइट में जरूर करें शामिल

High Fiber Food For Blood Sugar: डायबिटीज एक लाइफस्टाइल से जुड़ी समस्या है इसलिए आज के वक्त में करीब हर घर में आपको डायबिटीज का मरीज मिलना आम बात है. डायबिटीज के दौरान आपको खान-पान पर विशेष ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता होती है क्योंकि जरा सी लापरवाही आपके ब्लड शुगर को बढ़ा सकती है. जिसकी वजह से आपको दवाईयों का सेवन करना पड़ता है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
Nasser Hussain
भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने जमकर लगाई लताड़, सरेआम नाम लेकर मचा दी सनसनी!
Prabhu Deva
बेटी के होने पर खुशी से झूम रहे Prabhu Deva सह चुके हैं बेटे को खोने का भी गम!
Love Jihad
दारूल-उल-उलूम का लव जिहाद पर फतवा देने से इनकार, हिंदू संगठनों ने की थी मांग
Forbes
Forbes ने जारी की नई लिस्ट, रिलायंस ने हासिल किया नया मुकाम, 8 स्थान ऊपर पहुंची...
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Rakesh Omprakash Mehra
Ramayan के बाद Mahabharat की बारी, इस सितारे को लेकर हो रही ‘कर्ण’ बनाने की तैयारी
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
syria
Syria में हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश, 22 अमेरिकी सैनिक घायल, US आर्मी ने दी जानकारी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT: सोशल मीडिया पर बवाल मचाने के बाद इस एक्टर की EX वाइफ की शो में एंट्री
Zee News
ओपिनियन पोल: आज महाराष्ट्र में हुए चुनाव तो किसकी बनेगी सरकार, कौन बनेगा CM?