Apple Benefits: क्या Breakfast में सेब खाने के फायदे जानते हैं आप? आखिर आपको क्यों करना चाहिए सेवन
Benefits Of Apple: सेब के फायदों को लेकर अक्सर बातें की जाती है, लेकिन ज्यादातर हेल्थ एक्सर्ट इसे नाश्ते में खासतौर से खाने की सलाह क्यों देते हैं, आइए जानते हैं. 

May 25, 2023

Why We Should Eat Apple In Breakfast: हमने ये अक्सर सभी से कहते सुना है कि अगर आप रोजाना एक सेब खाएंगे तो डॉक्टर के पास जाने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी (An apple a day keeps the doctor away) यही वजह है कि ज्यादातर डाइटीशियन इस फल को डेली डाइट में शामिल करने की सलाह देते हैं और कहते हैं कि सुबह नाश्ते के वक्त इसे जरूर खाएं. आमतौर पर भारत में लोग ब्रेकफास्ट में ऑयली और अनहेल्दी फूड्स खाते हैं जो सेहत के लिए जरा भी अच्छा नहीं है. भारत के मशहूर न्यूट्रिशन एक्सपर्ट निखिल वत्स (Nikhil Vats) ने बताया कि सुबह सेब खाना क्यों फायदेमंद है.

