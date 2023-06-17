Oldest Swords: यूरोप में कहां मिली 3000 साल पुरानी तलवार, चमक ऐसी मानो हाल ही में बनी हो
Oldest Swords: यूरोप में कहां मिली 3000 साल पुरानी तलवार, चमक ऐसी मानो हाल ही में बनी हो

Germany News: प्राचीन और ऐतिहासिक चीजें आज भी संसार के लिए कौतूहल का विषय है. ऐसे में जब कभी और कहीं पर भी कोई एंटीक चीज मिलती है तो उसके बारे में जानने के लिए लोगों की उत्सुकता बढ़ जाती है. कुछ ऐसी ही पुरानी इस तलवार (oldest swords) को लेकर कई तरह के कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं.

Oldest Swords Ever Discovered: जर्मनी के पुरातत्वविदों को दक्षिणी शहर नोर्डलिंगन में एक कब्र में तीन हजार साल पुरानी, बेहद अच्छी तरह से संरक्षित कांस्य युग की तलवार मिली है. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में यह जानकारी दी गई है. बीबीसी की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, बावरिया के राज्य स्मारक संरक्षण कार्यालय (BLFD) ने अपने हालिया बयान में कहा है कि 14 वीं शताब्दी ईसा पूर्व के अष्टकोणीय झुकाव वाली तलवार की स्थिति इतनी अच्छी है कि यह अभी भी चमकती है.

