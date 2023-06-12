France News: क्या चूहे और इंसान एकसाथ रह सकते हैं? पेरिस में हो रहा इस बात पर मंथन
France News: क्या चूहे और इंसान एकसाथ रह सकते हैं? पेरिस में हो रहा इस बात पर मंथन

France चूहे के आतंक से जूझ रहा है और देश की राजधानी पेरिस में मंथन चल रहा है कि क्या इंसान और चूहे एकसाथ रह सकते हैं. पेरिस के मेयर  ऐनी हिडाल्गो ने इसे लेकर एक कमिटी बनाई है. 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

France News: क्या चूहे और इंसान एकसाथ रह सकते हैं? पेरिस में हो रहा इस बात पर मंथन

Rats in France: फ्रांस चूहे के आतंक से जूझ रहा है और देश की राजधानी पेरिस में मंथन चल रहा है कि क्या इंसान और चूहे एकसाथ रह सकते हैं. पेरिस के मेयर ऐनी हिडाल्गो ने इसे लेकर एक कमिटी भी बनाई है. 

