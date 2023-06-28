अमेरिकी H-1B वीजा धारकों के लिए कनाडा का बड़ा कदम, परिवारों को भी होगा फायदा
US H-1B Visa: एच-1बी वीजा विदेशी नागरिकों को टेक्नोलॉजी सेक्टर सहित कुछ विशेष व्यवसायों में अस्थायी रूप से अमेरिका में काम करने की अनुमति देता है.  पिछले दिनों टेक कंपनियों ने बड़ी संख्या में लोगों को नौकरी से निकाला है. ऐसे में बहुत से एच-1बी वीजा धारक नई नौकरियां ढूंढने के लिए संघर्ष कर रहे हैं.

Canada News: कनाडा के इमिग्रेशन मिनिस्टर सीन फ्रेजर ने मंगलवार को घोषणा की कि सरकार 10,000 अमेरिकी एच-1बी वीजा (H-1B Visa) धारकों को देश में आकर काम करने की अनुमति देने के लिए एक खुली वर्क-परमिट स्ट्रीम बनाएगी. एक आधिकारिक विज्ञप्ति में, कनाडा के इमिग्रेशन, शरणार्थी और नागरिकता मंत्रालय ने कहा कि यह प्रोग्राम एच-1बी वीजाधारकों के परिवार के सदस्यों के लिए अध्ययन या कार्य परमिट (Study Or Work Permits) भी प्रदान करेगा.

