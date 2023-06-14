COVID-19 in China: कोरोना ने फिर चीन को डराया, मई में 40 फीसदी तक पहुंचा कोविड पॉजिटिव टेस्ट रेट
COVID-19 in China: कोरोना ने फिर चीन को डराया, मई में 40 फीसदी तक पहुंचा कोविड पॉजिटिव टेस्ट रेट

Corona Cases In China: चीन मई में फिर से कोविड-19 लहर की चपेट में आ गया और पॉजिटिव रेट 2022 के अंत में महामारी के दौरान देखे गए सबसे ज्यादा आंकड़े के करीब पहुंच गया. 

COVID-19 in China: कोरोना ने फिर चीन को डराया, मई में 40 फीसदी तक पहुंचा कोविड पॉजिटिव टेस्ट रेट

China News:  चीन ने अप्रैल के बाद से देश भर के अस्पतालों में कोविड-19 से पीड़ित लोगों की संख्या में पांच गुना से अधिक की वृद्धि देखी है. द स्ट्रेट्स टाइम्स की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, चाइनीज सेंटर फॉर डिजीज कंट्रोल एंड प्रिवेंशन (सीडीसी) द्वारा जारी किए गए आंकड़ों से पता चलता है कि मई के अंत में परीक्षणों में से 40 प्रतिशत से अधिक पॉजिटिव पाए गए.

