China Spy Ballons: नापाक हरकतों से बाज नहीं आ रहा चीन, सैटेलाइट तस्वीरों से खुली जासूसी गुब्बारों की पोल

China Vs America: जैसकोलस्की के विश्लेषण से पता चलता है कि फरवरी में अमेरिकी इलाके में उड़ान भरने वाला गुब्बारा एक वक्त में मोंटाना राज्य में न्यूक्लियर एयर डिफेंस इस्टेब्लिशमेंट से महज 130 किलोमीटर दूर था.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 11:17 PM IST

China Vs Taiwan: चीन अपनी नापाक हरकतों से बाज नहीं आ रहा है. दुनिया में अपनी विस्तारवादी नीतियों के लिए बदनाम चीन की एक और पोल सबूत के साथ खुल गई. दरअसल, ब्रिटिश मीडिया ने जापान और ताइवान समेत अन्य देशों के ऊपर चीन के जासूसी गुब्बारे उड़ाए जाने के सोमवार को नए सबूत दिए. ये सबूत ऐसे मौके पर सामने आए हैं, जब कुछ महीने पहले अमेरिकी तट पर ऐसा ही एक गुब्बारा गिराए जाने के बाद चीन-यूए के संबंधों में और खटास आ गई है. 

