Vladimir Putin के यार ने क्यों गद्दारी? वैगनर ग्रुप चीफ की कैसे हुई इतनी हिम्मत, जानिए सबकुछ
topStories1hindi1752798
Hindi Newsदुनिया

Vladimir Putin के यार ने क्यों गद्दारी? वैगनर ग्रुप चीफ की कैसे हुई इतनी हिम्मत, जानिए सबकुछ

Russia-Ukraine War: व्लादिमीर पुतिन (Vladimir Putin) के खास रहे वैगनर ग्रुप (Wagner Group) के चीफ येवगेनी प्रिगझिन (Yevgeny Prigozhin) ने धोखा क्यों दिया. आइए इसकी वजह जानते है.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 09:51 AM IST

Trending Photos

Vladimir Putin के यार ने क्यों गद्दारी? वैगनर ग्रुप चीफ की कैसे हुई इतनी हिम्मत, जानिए सबकुछ

Wagner Group: कौन है वो शख्स जो इस समय रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन (Vladimir Putin) के लिए सबसे बड़ी चिंता का सबब बन गया. आखिर कौन है येवगेनी प्रिगझिन (Yevgeny Prigozhin) जिसे कभी पुतिन का शेफ कहा जाता था. आज उन्हीं के लिए संकट बन गया है वो लड़ाका जिसके दम पर पुतिन यूक्रेन फतह के दावे कर रहे थे. कैसे उन्हीं के तख्तापलट पर आमादा हो गया. पुतिन ने इस पर भड़क कर कहा कि जिन्होंने सैन्य बगावत की है, अपने साथियों के खिलाफ हथियार उठाए हैं. रूस को धोखा दिया है उन्हें इसकी कीमत चुकानी होगी. यूक्रेन युद्ध में रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन को भले मात ना मिली हो लेकिन इस जंग की आग में उनके हाथ जल चुके हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Outfits: जब बेड़ियां बनीं उर्फी के जी का जंजाल, हसीना का हुस्न हुआ बेहाल!
ITR
पहली बार भर रहे हैं ITR तो इसका रखना होगा ध्यान, गड़बड़ हुई तो पछताना पड़ेगा
BJP
बीजेपी अध्यक्ष का विपक्ष के महाजुटान पर हमला, कहा- 'कहां से चले थे कहां पहुंच गए'?