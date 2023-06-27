विरोध थमते ही पुतिन ने की सेना की तारीफ, वैग्नर आर्मी चीफ ने कहा- नहीं थी तख्तापलट की कोशिश
topStories1hindi1756767
Hindi Newsदुनिया

विरोध थमते ही पुतिन ने की सेना की तारीफ, वैग्नर आर्मी चीफ ने कहा- नहीं थी तख्तापलट की कोशिश

विरोध के स्वर के दबने के बाद ‘वैग्नर’ आर्मी के चीफ येवगेनी प्रीगोझिन ने कहा कि वह रूसी सरकार की तख्तापलट की कोशिश नहीं कर रहे थे, बल्कि अपनी प्राइवेट आर्मी को तबाह होने से बचाने की कोशिश कर रहे थे.

Written By  Ajit Tiwari|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 07:37 PM IST

Trending Photos

विरोध थमते ही पुतिन ने की सेना की तारीफ, वैग्नर आर्मी चीफ ने कहा- नहीं थी तख्तापलट की कोशिश

रूस में प्राइवेट आर्मी ग्रुप ‘वैग्नर’ द्वारा घोषित विद्रोह के ऐलान के 24 घंटे से भी कम समय में समाप्त होने के बाद रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने एकजुटता दिखाने के लिए देश का आभार व्यक्त किया. यही नहीं, पुतिन ने विद्रोह के खत्म होने के बाद ‘वैग्नर’ आर्मी के जवानों का भी शुक्रिया अदा किया, जिन्होंने हालात को और खराब होने व ‘खूनखराबे’ में तब्दील होने से रोका. पुतिन ने अपने बयान नें इस बात का जिक्र किया कि देश व देशवासियों के हित में सभी जरूरी उपाय किए गए थे.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Agra News
आगरा में सिपाही की पत्नी को कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर उतारा मौत के घाट, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
Powered by Tomorrow.io
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग
r d burman
R D Burman क्यों कहलाए पंचम दा? आज तक नहीं सुलझा उनके सीक्रेट लॉकर का रहस्य
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इन लोगों को बरतनी होगी सावधानी, कार्यों के बनने में है संदेह
Goats with Allah birthmarks up for sale at premium of Rs 51 lakh
बकरे पर 'अल्लाह' का निशान, 5 लग्जरी कारों के बराबर है इनकी कीमत