अस्पताल ने जिस महिला को घोषित कर दिया मृत, वह ताबूत में ले रही थी सांसें फिर...
topStories1hindi1737293
Hindi Newsदुनिया

अस्पताल ने जिस महिला को घोषित कर दिया मृत, वह ताबूत में ले रही थी सांसें फिर...

Ecuador News: इक्वाडोर के स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने कहा कि डॉक्टरों ने संभावित स्ट्रोक और कार्डियोपल्मोनरी (Cardiopulmonary Arrest) अरेस्ट के बाद रिटायर्ड नर्स बेला मोंटोया को मृत घोषित कर दिया था. मंत्रालय ने इस पूरे मामले की जांच के आदेश दिए हैं. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

Trending Photos

अस्पताल ने जिस महिला को घोषित कर दिया मृत, वह ताबूत में ले रही थी सांसें फिर...

Babahoyo City Ecuador: इक्वाडोर में 76 साल की एक महिला को मृत घोषित कर दिया गया और वह पांच घंटे तक अपनी स्मृति सेवा में जागती रही और अपने ताबूत के अंदर दस्तक देने लगी. सीएनएन ने मंगलवार को यह जानकारी दी. घटना बाबाहोयो शहर की है.  इक्वाडोर के स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने कहा कि डॉक्टरों ने संभावित स्ट्रोक और कार्डियोपल्मोनरी (Cardiopulmonary Arrest) अरेस्ट के बाद रिटायर्ड नर्स बेला मोंटोया को मृत घोषित कर दिया था.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर-आलिया की 'रामायण' के लिए नहीं मिल रहा रावण, अब इस टॉप एक्टर ने भी कर दिया इनकार
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Karan Deol
Video: गोल्डन साड़ी, गले में हार...रोके में खूब जची देओल परिवार की होने वाली बहू
signs of death
अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kapil Sharma
तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ Kapil Sharma से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
7th Pay Commission
महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, सरकार ने फिर बढ़ाया DA, कर्मचारियों की हो गई मौज
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Roka: सनी ने पैपराजी के लिए मंगा डाली बोतल, पूछा- 'दारू चाहिए क्या?'
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा