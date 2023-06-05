अपने चार बच्चों की हत्या के आरोप में महिला ने जेल में काटे 20 साल, अब साबित हुई निर्दोष
topStories1hindi1725383
अपने चार बच्चों की हत्या के आरोप में महिला ने जेल में काटे 20 साल, अब साबित हुई निर्दोष

Australia News: महिला को 2003 में हत्या के मामलों में जेल में डाल दिया गया था. 1989 से एक दशक से अधिक समय के बीच उसके चार बच्चों कालेब, पैट्रिक, सारा और लौरा की मौत हो गई थी.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 01:52 PM IST

अपने चार बच्चों की हत्या के आरोप में महिला ने जेल में काटे 20 साल, अब साबित हुई निर्दोष

Australia Crime News: कभी ऑस्ट्रेलिया की 'सबसे खराब महिला सीरियल किलर' कहलाने वाली एक महिला को 20 साल जेल में बिताने के बाद सोमवार को माफ कर दिया गया, जब नए सबूत मिले कि उसने अपने चार बच्चों को नहीं मारा. सीएनएन की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, न्यू साउथ वेल्स के अटॉर्नी जनरल माइकल डेली ने जांच में अपराध में भूमिका सामने न आने पर कैथलीन फोल्बिग को मुक्त करने के लिए हस्तक्षेप किया.

