NGT News: ਸਿੱਧੂ ਦੀ ਪਟੀਸ਼ਨ 'ਤੇ NGT ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤਾ ਨੋਟਿਸ
NGT News: ਸਿੱਧੂ ਦੀ ਪਟੀਸ਼ਨ ਤੇ ਐਨਜੀਟੀ ਨੇ ਸੁਣਵਾਈ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ, ਡੀਸੀ ਰੂਪਨਗਰ ਸਮੇਤ ਸਬੰਧਿਤ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਨੂੰ ਨੋਟਿਸ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ।

|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 12:43 PM IST

NGT News: ਰੂਪਨਗਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਨਜਾਇਜ਼ ਮਾਈਨਿੰਗ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਦੀ ਪਟੀਸ਼ਨ 'ਤੇ NGT ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਟ ਸੁਣਵਾਈ ਹੋਈ। ਸਿੱਧੂ ਦੀ ਪਟੀਸ਼ਨ ਤੇ ਐਨਜੀਟੀ ਨੇ ਸੁਣਵਾਈ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ, ਡੀਸੀ ਰੂਪਨਗਰ ਸਮੇਤ ਸਬੰਧਿਤ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਨੂੰ ਨੋਟਿਸ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਜਿਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਐਕਸ ਅਊਟ ਤੇ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ

 

ਦੱਸ ਦਈਏ ਕਿ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਰੂਪਨਗਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਮਾਈਨਿੰਗ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਪਟੀਸ਼ਨ ਐਨਜੀਟੀ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਾਈ ਸੀ ਜਿਸ ਤੇ ਸੋਮਵਾਰ 15 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਸੁਣਵਾਈ ਹੋਣੀ ਸੀ।  

