NGT News: ਸਿੱਧੂ ਦੀ ਪਟੀਸ਼ਨ 'ਤੇ NGT ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤਾ ਨੋਟਿਸ

NGT News: ਸਿੱਧੂ ਦੀ ਪਟੀਸ਼ਨ ਤੇ ਐਨਜੀਟੀ ਨੇ ਸੁਣਵਾਈ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ, ਡੀਸੀ ਰੂਪਨਗਰ ਸਮੇਤ ਸਬੰਧਿਤ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਨੂੰ ਨੋਟਿਸ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ।
NGT News: ਰੂਪਨਗਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਨਜਾਇਜ਼ ਮਾਈਨਿੰਗ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਦੀ ਪਟੀਸ਼ਨ 'ਤੇ NGT ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਟ ਸੁਣਵਾਈ ਹੋਈ। ਸਿੱਧੂ ਦੀ ਪਟੀਸ਼ਨ ਤੇ ਐਨਜੀਟੀ ਨੇ ਸੁਣਵਾਈ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ, ਡੀਸੀ ਰੂਪਨਗਰ ਸਮੇਤ ਸਬੰਧਿਤ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਨੂੰ ਨੋਟਿਸ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਜਿਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਐਕਸ ਅਊਟ ਤੇ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ
Was present in delhi after apprising my lawyers Senior Adv. KC Mittal and Adv Abhimanyu Walia with other witnesses, we submitted to the Hon’ble Court (National Green Tribunal)……notices have been issued by the esteemed court to the Government of Punjab, the concerned District… pic.twitter.com/th5bCmBX2f
— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) January 15, 2024
ਦੱਸ ਦਈਏ ਕਿ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਰੂਪਨਗਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਮਾਈਨਿੰਗ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਪਟੀਸ਼ਨ ਐਨਜੀਟੀ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਾਈ ਸੀ ਜਿਸ ਤੇ ਸੋਮਵਾਰ 15 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਸੁਣਵਾਈ ਹੋਣੀ ਸੀ।