hockey

Breaking: India beat Belgium to set up semi-final clash with Germany in hockey men's junior world cup

India beat Belgium in the quater-finals of the junior men hockey World Cup 1-0 to enter the semi-finals on Wednesday (December 1). India will meet Germany in the semis.

Breaking: India beat Belgium to set up semi-final clash with Germany in hockey men&#039;s junior world cup
(Source: Twitter)

Sharda Nand Tiwari scored the only goal for India in the 21st minute of the game by converting the penalty corner. 

Pawan was excellent again tonight, saving two crucial PCs from Belgium in the last quarter. 

Earlier, Six-time champions Germany and Argentina earned hard-fought wins over Spain and Netherlands respectively, while France cruised past Malaysia to enter the semifinals.

In the first quarterfinal of the day, Germany eked out a narrow 3-1 win over Spain in shoot-out after both the teams were locked at 2-2 in regulation time, before Argentina beat Netherlands 2-1.

In the third quarterfinal, the tournament's surprise package France beat Malaysia 4-0.

Germany took the lead from a penalty stroke through Christopher Kutter in the fifth minute but the lead was shortlived as Ignacio Abajo equalised for Spain from a penalty corner six minutes later.

After two barren quarters, it was Spain who shocked the Germans in the 59th minute when Eduard de Ignacio-Simo scored a fine field goal to give his side the lead.

There was more drama in store as just at the stroke of the hooter, Germany secured a penalty corner and Masi Pfandt stepped up to take the match into shoot-out.

In the shoot-out, Paul Smith, Michel Struthoff and Hannes Muller found the back of the net, while Matteo Poljaric missed.

Spain were awful from the one-on-one situation as Abajo, Guilermo Fortuno and de Ignaci-Simo missed while only Gerard Clapes scored.

Germany are the most successful team in the history of the Junior World Cup having won the tournament six times.

The Germans won consecutive titles in 2009 and 2013 in New Delhi, which was their last crown.

Germany secured the bronze medal in the last edition of the tournament in 2016 in Lucknow.

More to follow. 

With PTI inputs

