Hockey Men's Junior World Cup: Germany knock India out of tournament, beat them 4-2 in semis

India were knocked out of the junior hockey men's World Cup on Friday (December 3) after losing the semi-finals 4-2 to Germany in Bhubaneswar.

Erik Kheinlein scored the first goal for Germany in the last minutes of first quarter. Germany did not stop there. Thanks to Phillip Holzmueller, the second goal also came right at the start of second quarter.

Captain Muller Hannes then pulled off another field goal for Germany after a few minutes and India went under more pressure.

Against the run of play, India's Uttam Singh produced a goal and it appeared Indians were going to stage a comeback but it was not to be as Germany soon converted a penalty to make it 4-1.

From thereon, Indians merely played the catching up game. Boby Dhami scored a goal in the dying minutes of the game to reduce the gap to 4-2. India will play France on Sunday (December 5) for the third-place play off.

