In a spectacular display of skill and dominance, the Indian Men's Hockey Team secured their spot in the semifinals of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 with a resounding 12-0 victory over Bangladesh. With this win, India completed a perfect sweep of all five of their pool stage matches, finishing atop Pool A. The match showcased a brilliant offensive performance by the Indian team, with Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, and others shining on the field.

Next Match:

3rd Oct 7:45 AM IST

India Vs Hong Kong China (Women)

Hangzhou, China.

Harmanpreet's Early Onslaught (2', 4')

Right from the opening whistle, the Indian Captain, Harmanpreet Singh, set the tone for the match. Just two minutes into the game, he was right on target on a penalty corner, giving India an early 1-0 lead. Harmanpreet continued his stellar performance, converting another set-piece in the 4th minute to make it 2-0. His precision and power were on full display as he orchestrated India's early lead.

Mandeep and Lalit Extend the Lead (18', 23')

The second quarter witnessed Mandeep Singh's brilliance, as he combined with Abhishek to extend India's lead to 3-0. Abhishek then provided a beautiful assist that was deflected into the net by Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, making it 4-0. Mandeep wasn't done yet, picking up a rebound from a penalty corner and striking it home in the 24th minute, taking India's lead to 5-0. Amit Rohidas showcased his dragflick prowess with a late penalty corner goal, and India went into halftime with a commanding 6-0 lead.

Harmanpreet's Hat-Trick (32') and Abhishek's Brilliance (41', 57')

The second half saw Harmanpreet Singh complete his hat-trick, finding the net once again from a penalty corner in the 32nd minute. Abhishek's impact was undeniable, earning an early penalty corner in the third quarter, which was converted by Harmanpreet. Abhishek, displaying his finesse, hammered a powerful reverse hit into the net in the 41st minute, as India soared to an 8-0 lead.

Final Quarter Fireworks (46', 47', 56')

Mandeep Singh continued his goal-scoring spree, striking the ball into the net in the 46th minute. Nilakanta Sharma joined the party with a powerful shot past Bangladesh's goalkeeper, making it 10-0 in the 47th minute. Gurjant Singh found the net after a brilliant pass from Sumit, extending India's lead to 11-0. Abhishek added the final touch with a goal in the 57th minute, sealing India's emphatic 12-0 win.

Semi-Final Showdown and Broadcast Details

The Indian Men's Hockey Team's incredible journey continues as they prepare for the semifinals, scheduled for Wednesday, October 4th, 2023. Hockey enthusiasts can catch all the action live on Sony Sports Network or stream it on Sony Liv.

In a match filled with remarkable goals and an impressive team effort, the Indian Men's Hockey Team's victory over Bangladesh not only secured their semifinal berth but also showcased their formidable prowess in the world of hockey. As they march ahead in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, the Indian team is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with.