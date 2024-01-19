Highlights | IND-W 0-1 JAP-W, FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Hockey 3rd Place Match Score: Japan Beat India 1-0
Highlights | India Women Vs Japan Women (IND-W Vs JAP-W), FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Hockey Scorecard: With this defeat India failed to qualify for Paris Olympics.
Highlights Indian Women's Hockey Team vs Japan: In the bronze medal match of the Women's FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024, India faces Japan at Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Stadium on January 19, 2024, at 4:30 PM IST. Both teams seek the last opportunity to secure a Paris Olympics quota. Japan lost 2-1 to the USA in the first semifinal, while India battled Germany to a 2-2 draw before succumbing 4-3 in a penalty shootout. The top three teams in the qualifiers earn Olympic berths, with Germany and the USA already qualified.
India and Japan, each with 14 victories in 31 encounters, have a 50% win rate. In their last meeting at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy, India emerged victorious. The squads feature key players like Savita Punia for India and Yuri Nagai for Japan. India is predicted to win this crucial match, offering a ticket to Paris, with live coverage on Sports18 and streaming on JioCinema.
Follow Updates Of India vs Japan In FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Hockey 3rd-Place Match.
LIVE India vs Japan In Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Big Setback For Indian Women's Hockey
The Indian Women's hockey team faced a setback, failing to qualify for the Olympics for the first time since 2016. The defeat came in a 1-0 loss against Japan during the third-place playoff match at the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi on Friday.
LIVE India vs Japan In Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Heartbreak For Team India
Despite putting forth their best efforts, Japan secured the third-place position in the Olympic qualifiers for the 2024 Games. Unfortunately, the dream for the Indian women's team comes to an end, and there will be no representation from India in the women's field hockey event at the Paris 2024 Olympics. In the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian women's team finished fourth, but this time around, they we
LIVE India vs Japan In Olympic Qualifiers 2024: India Fail To Convert Yet Again
In the 48th minute, a fantastic sequence of play grants India a penalty corner opportunity. However, Dipika is unable to convert, leading to an anxious 12 minutes for Indian fans.
LIVE India vs Japan In Olympic Qualifiers 2024: India Still Chasing
India appeals for a foot inside the circle, resulting in a penalty corner. Udita executes a flick, but Hazuki Nagai saves it with her body. Another penalty corner is awarded to India, and this time it is easily deflected.
LIVE India vs Japan In Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Still No Goal For India
India remains frustrated as Japan's steadfast defensive formation denies any space for the Indian attackers. The decisions made by the Indian team only contribute to their growing frustration.
LIVE India vs Japan In Olympic Qualifiers 2024: No Luck For India
India earns a long corner when Lalremsiami attempts to penetrate the Japanese circle, but the ball goes beyond the baseline due to the defensive efforts of the Japanese players pushing it away.
LIVE India vs Japan In Olympic Qualifiers 2024: India On Attack But Japan Keep The Lead
Ishika delivers another forceful slap to the box, and this time, it's her turn. Vaishnavi stands within the circle, managing to deflect the ball, yet the circle has expanded once again.
LIVE India vs Japan In Olympic Qualifiers 2024: India Win Penalty Corner
India secures a penalty corner as Lalrangshami showcases impressive three-dimensional skills. Navneet must rise to the occasion at this critical moment, but unfortunately, she fails to score the equalizer.
LIVE India vs Japan In Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Japan Dominate Q1
Sangita attempts to initiate an assault in the right corner, only to be intercepted by Rika Ogawa.
LIVE India vs Japan In Olympic Qualifiers 2024: India Miss A Chance
The Indian team narrowly misses a goal attempt, as the deflection inside the circle doesn't unfold according to the plan.
LIVE India vs Japan In Olympic Qualifiers 2024: GOAL! Japan Take Early Lead
Japan finds the net, hushing the crowd with a crucial goal that significantly impacts the match. However, with just six minutes into the game, India still holds a chance to stage a comeback.
LIVE India vs Japan In Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Japan Almost Take Lead
In the opening minutes, Japan comes close to scoring, but Savita's excellent save forces the ball out of the circle. Moving swiftly on the right, Salima Tete enters the circle, with Sangita closely trailing. Despite their efforts, a robust Japanese defense intercepts their advance.
Starting XI of Both Teams
Japan
Eika Nakamura (GK), Yu Asai, Miyu Suzuki, Yuri Nagai, Hazuki Nagai, Shihori Oikawa, Mai Toriyama, Amiru Shimada, Aimi Kobayashi, Miyu Hasegawa
India
Savita Punia (GK), Monika, Nikki Pradhan, Sangita Kumari, Nisha, Udita, Lalremsiami, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Neha.
India's Resilience
India showcased resilience after an initial setback against the USA, bouncing back with impressive performances. They remain a force to be reckoned with, aiming to secure their spot in Paris.
Recent Triumphs
India emerged triumphant in their last meeting with Japan during the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi. Additionally, they clinched a bronze medal at the Asian Games with a 2-1 victory over their continental rivals.
Head-to-Head Rivalry
India and Japan enter the knockout with an even record, each securing victory in 14 out of 31 encounters. India's recent win in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy adds extra intensity to this clash.
IND Vs Japan Women's Olympics Qualifiers: Check Live Streaming details
The third-place playoff clash between India and Japan is scheduled to commence at 4:30 p.m. IST.
The live telecast of the third-place playoff match between India and Germany can be witnessed on the Sports 18 channel in India. The live streaming of the third-place play-off clash between India and Japan will be available on Jio Cinema, providing fans with a digital platform to catch all the action in real-time.
Quota Quest
The top three teams from the qualifying tournament earn coveted spots in the Paris Olympics. With Germany and the USA already qualified, the winner of India vs Japan will claim the third and final quota.
Semifinal Heartbreaks
Japan faced a tough loss against the USA in the first semifinal, while India fought valiantly against Germany, ending in a nail-biting 2-2 draw. The 2004 Olympic champions secured victory in a thrilling penalty shootout.
The Final Showdown
India and Japan gear up for a fierce battle in the bronze medal match of the Women's FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024. With a Paris Olympics quota at stake, both teams are set to leave it all on the field.