LIVE Updates | India Vs Malaysia, Asia Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Match Live Score: India Look To Bounce Back
India has a history of facing challenges against Malaysia, despite their overall strong record. As they prepare for their next encounter, India aims to surpass their previous 1-1 draw. Malaysia, however, enters the match with a winning streak, thanks to key players like Faizal Saari. India's coach, Craig Fulton, acknowledges the team's struggle in converting chances into goals and aims to address this issue. The Malaysian defence, led by Razie Rahim, presents a formidable obstacle for India's scoring attempts. Both teams are determined to stick to their strategies, with Malaysia focusing on attacking hockey and India playing the "long game." The match promises an intriguing clash between India's historical dominance and Malaysia's current momentum. Scheduled at 8.30 pm IST at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, the game is bound to be a thrilling encounter.
India Vs Malaysia Hockey Live: Malaysia's Performance In Tournament
In their opening match, Malaysia secured a 3-1 victory against Pakistan, followed by an impressive 5-1 win over China. Leading the tournament's goalscorer chart is Firhan Ashari, who has already netted four goals in just two matches.
India Vs Malaysia Hockey Live: India's Squad For Asian Champions Trophy 2023
Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh
Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi