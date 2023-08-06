trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645386
LIVE Updates | India Vs Malaysia, Asia Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Match Live Score: India Look To Bounce Back

India has a history of facing challenges against Malaysia, despite their overall strong record. As they prepare for their next encounter, India aims to surpass their previous 1-1 draw. Malaysia, however, enters the match with a winning streak, thanks to key players like Faizal Saari. India's coach, Craig Fulton, acknowledges the team's struggle in converting chances into goals and aims to address this issue. The Malaysian defence, led by Razie Rahim, presents a formidable obstacle for India's scoring attempts. Both teams are determined to stick to their strategies, with Malaysia focusing on attacking hockey and India playing the "long game." The match promises an intriguing clash between India's historical dominance and Malaysia's current momentum. Scheduled at 8.30 pm IST at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, the game is bound to be a thrilling encounter.

Follow LIVE Updates From India Vs Malaysia Hockey Match Here


06 August 2023
15:43 PM

India Vs Malaysia Hockey Live: Malaysia's Performance In Tournament

In their opening match, Malaysia secured a 3-1 victory against Pakistan, followed by an impressive 5-1 win over China. Leading the tournament's goalscorer chart is Firhan Ashari, who has already netted four goals in just two matches.

15:30 PM

India Vs Malaysia Hockey Live: India's Squad For Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas

Midfielders: Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh

Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi

15:20 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the India vs Malaysia game in the Asia Champions Trophy 2023. Here we will take you through all the important updates from the game.

