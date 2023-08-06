trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645347
NewsOther Sports
INDIA VS MALAYSIA

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey India Vs Malaysia Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch In India

Ahead of India's game of 2023 Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai against Malaysia, take a look at all the key details related to the match.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 01:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey India Vs Malaysia Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch In India

In spite of having a lopsided number of face-off victories, India has never felt at ease against Malaysia. The host would like to do better than the 3-3 draw it achieved in the two teams' previous meeting, but it won't be that simple on Sunday.

At the Asian Champions Trophy, Craig Fulton's team has had two contrasting performances, struggling to score against Japan despite being the superior and dominant team.

"We started the game really well, we just couldn’t find the connections in front of the goal in the first 15-20 minutes... It’s every coach’s concern if you are not converting your chances, whether PCs or field goals (but) nothing changes, it’s a tournament, one game at a time," Fulton said after the match against Japan that saw India missing a lot of opportunities.

Here are the streaming details of India vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2023:

Where will the India and Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India and Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

When will the India and Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India and Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on August 6, at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will India and Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match broadcast in India?

The India and Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I catch the live streaming of India and Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match in India?

The live streaming of India and Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be available on Fancode in India.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train