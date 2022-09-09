5 magical reasons to MUST watch 'Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore'

New Delhi: America's magical world of witchcraft is once again colliding with the British wizards, where Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) finds an unlikely accomplice in Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law).

The third installment in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, Secrets of Dumbledore follows Dumbeldore and Newt in their quest to thwart the evil intentions of Dumbeldore’s former flame Gellert Grindelwald (now played by Mads Mikkelsen). Where according to J.K. Rowling, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is all about giving answers to questions, the film itself contained within it the magic that the fans of the franchise love so much.

Listed below are five things that absolutely enchant us in the latest Fantastic Beasts release:

1. The mystery of Qilin

While the first Fantastic Beast was all about Newt Scamander’s peculiar and eccentric suitcase full of beasts, the second installment saw a little of them. But the good news is that the third film brings back those lovable hellions, one especially proving crucial in Dumbledore and Newt’s conquest against darkness. This magical creature, a beast borrowed from Chinese mythology plays a major role in the plan to foil Grindelwald's rise and provides much entertainment to see Newt in his element!

2. Dumbeldore and Grindelwald’s ill-fated love

Despite being hinted about and hearing whispers of Dumbeldore’s sexuality and his probable love for Grindelwald, it is in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore that we finally see the powerful wizard confess his love for the wizard who turned to darkness. The film’s tragedy arises from the fact that Albus has to fight his childhood sweetheart and force himself to destroy Grindelwald’s evil ambitions in the wizarding world.

3. The curious case of Suitcase!

The magical sequence when Newt’s clever assistant Bunty saves the day, or more accurately, the home of rare and unique magical creatures by saving Newt’s suitcase, is truly a sight to behold. It is worth watching how the original one is hunted from the bunch of duplicate suitcases, and all the fun things the duplicates contained in them, including endless donuts and quidditch gear!

4. Harry Potter easter eggs

Fans of the OG franchise find the Fantastic Beasts series to be their guilty pleasure for all the interesting easter eggs they give out. Be it Minerva’s a.k.a. Professor McGonagall’s surprise entry, or the famous ‘Room of Requirement’ that has clearly held many iconic meetings in it. Seeing glimpses of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is just an added treat that we can’t get enough of.

5. Jacob Kowalski- The muggle with a purpose

Perhaps the most unique and compelling character in the Fantastic Beast Franchise is Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), a muggle baker who is an ex-army veteran and Newt’s dear friend. His prominence lies in the fact that he is the most well-written muggle character in the fictional wizardry world. He helps provide the audience a view from our ‘human’ eyes, with his arcs so rooted in reality. Here’s a petition to keep him a part of all upcoming Fantastic Beasts films!

Lucky for us, the film is now available exclusively on Prime Video, joining the other films in the franchise on the platform. So in case you weren’t able to watch, you can binge-watch the trilogy now. Wouldn’t we like to know what all questions are finally being answered this time around!