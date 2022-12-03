Adam Sandler doesn't think he'll ever be offered role in a Marvel movie

New Delhi: Hollywood star Adam Sandler doesn't think he will ever star in a big superhero movie franchise.

Quizzed on whether he would consider being a part of a major tent-pole such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the 56-year-old actor doubts that the opportunity will come, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I've never thought about it, maybe because no one has ever asked me. I don't know. I'm very into, I love that stuff. I see that stuff and go wow, these amazing movies, but no it hasn't happened and probably won't happen," Sandler told the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast.

The 'Happy Gilmore' star has explained that he tries not to get "too shook up" by negative responses to his films but wishes that his family and friends didn't have to read some of the harsh reviews.

Asked if critical comments sting, he said: "Sometimes. Mostly because I invite all these amazing people I care about to make movies with me, and I wish they didn't have to read s*** about whatever we've made. But I don't get too shook up."

Sandler recalled his father advising him that not everybody will "like him" and that he will "fail" at times during life.

He said, "I always remember something my father said. He was a tough b******. He went through ups and downs in his life, like not having work for a year or two and not telling us."

"I recall one time that something didn't go right for me. I bombed onstage or didn't get an audition. I was upset and probably embarrassed. And he said, 'Adam, you can't always be happy. People aren't always going to like you. You're going to fail.'"