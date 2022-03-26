Ahead of 94th Academy Awards, binge-watch these unmissable Oscar-winning movies!

New Delhi: The countdown to this year’s Oscars is officially underway as it is set to be held on March 28, at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre and live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

As the Oscars' ceremony approaches, grab some popcorn and binge watch previous titles that have won an Oscar in the past. Here are a few suggestions to get you started:

1. Soul

Disney and Pixar’s Soul won three prestigious awards at the 93rd Academy Awards including Best Animated Feature Film, Best Original Score and Best Sound.

2. Missouri

The crime drama stars Frances McDormand as a Missouri woman who rents three roadside billboards to call attention to her daughter's unsolved rape and murder. She won the Best Actress in Leading Role Award and Best Supporting Actor at the 2018 Oscars.

3. Ford v Ferrari

This sports drama starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale won Academy Awards for Best Sound Editing and Best Film Editing. The story of Ford v Ferrari revolves around Caroll Shelby and Ken Miles who battles against all the odds and try to build their own race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominant Ferraris at the Le Mans in 1966.

4. Jojo Rabbit

Director Taika Watiti won at the 93rd Oscars ceremony for Best Adapted Screenplay for comedy-drama Jojo Rabbit. Starring Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, and Alfie Allen, the film is based on a German boy whose life turns upside down when he faces his blind nationalism.

5. Nomadland

Chloe Zao became the first woman of colour and only the second woman ever, to win the best director for Nomadland. Frances McDormand also won the Best Actress in a Leading Role for this movie. Meanwhile, it also won the Best Picture award at the 93rd Acadamy Awards. The story follows the economic collapse of a town in rural Nevada, where Fern sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad.

6. Black Panther

Black Panther won three Oscars—the first Academy Award ever for Marvel Studios. But it was the first two awards that the film picked up that was truly historic. Ruth Carter won for Best Costume Design, becoming the first African American woman to win in the category. She was quickly followed by Hannah Beachler, who won for Best Production Design. Beachler was not only the first woman of colour to win in that category, she was also the first to be nominated.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the story of Black Panther revolves around T'Challa, heir to the hidden kingdom of Wakanda, who must lead his people into a new future and confront a challenger from his country's past. The movie also won an award in the Best Picture category.

7. Little Miss Sunshine

Alan Arkin won the Best Supporting Actor for Little Miss Sunshine at the Academy Awards in 2007. The movie also earned the award for Best Original Screenplay.

8. The Shape of Water

The romantic fantasy movie, directed by Guillermo del Toro, won three Oscars in 2018 for Best Picture, Best Music( Original Score), Best Production Design and Best Directing.

9. The Grand Budapest Hotel

In 2015, this murder mystery directed by Wes Anderson won Academy Awards for Best Music (Original Score), Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Costume Design.

10. Coco

At the 90th Academy Awards, Coco, directed by Lee Unkrich and co-directed by Adrian Molina, won Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song.

11. The Sound Of Music

The Sound of Music won three Academy Awards in 1966 for Best Picture, Best Directing and Best Music (Original Score). Directed by Robert Wise, the movie stars Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer in lead roles.