हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Oscars 2022

Oscars 2022: Producers to acknowledge Ukraine invasion with 'respectful' moment

"While we want the night to be fun and celebratory (and) we want it to be an escape, this is a tumultuous time around the world," producer Will Packer said at a press event.

Oscars 2022: Producers to acknowledge Ukraine invasion with &#039;respectful&#039; moment
File Photo

Los Angeles: As Hollywood's A-list celebrities gather for their annual celebration of the movies at Sunday's Academy Awards, the live telecast also will recognize the effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Organizers provided few details on Thursday but said there would be a moment during the Oscars ceremony that would acknowledge the invasion, which has killed thousands and driven a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their homes.

"While we want the night to be fun and celebratory (and) we want it to be an escape, this is a tumultuous time around the world," producer Will Packer said on Thursday at a press conference, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic also remained a concern.

The show, which will be broadcast live on Walt Disney Co's ABC, "will acknowledge those things and do it in a way that is respectful," he added.

Wanda Sykes, one of three female comedians who will host the show, said producers have "something planned that we love" regarding the situation in Ukraine.

"It's organic and it's thoughtful," she said.

Last week, Oscars co-host Amy Schumer said she had pitched the idea of inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to appear via satellite, but she suggested that producers had rebuffed her.

"It's not me producing the Oscars," she said on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

On Thursday, Packer did not rule out an appearance by Zelenskyy.

"The show is still in process, so that's not something we would say definitively say one way or the other at this point," he said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Oscars 2022OscarsUkraineUkraine invasionRussia-Ukraine crisis94th Academy AwardsAcademy Awards
Next
Story

Deleted Joker scene from superhero drama 'Batman: The Caped Crusader' released by director!

Must Watch

PT15M19S

Yogi Adityanath Oath Taking Ceremony: 50 Unheard Stories About Yogi