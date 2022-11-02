topStoriesenglish
Avatar: The Way of Water trailer: Visuals of Pandora look stunning in this epic adventure- Watch

James Cameron unveiled the trailer of Avatar: The Way of Water. It is a sequel to the award-winning 2009 epic adventure Avatar.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 08:49 PM IST|Source: ANI

Washington: Legendary Hollywood director James Cameron, on Wednesday, unveiled the official trailer of the much-awaited sci-fi action film `Avatar: The Way of Water`. Taking to Instagram, James Cameron shared the trailer which he captioned, "Pandora awaits this December. #AvatarTheWayOfWater." 

The almost two-and-a-half-minute-long teaser shows the stunning landscape of Pandora, an Earth-like habitable extrasolar moon of the gas giant Polyphemus from the Alpha Centauri system, which was earlier shown in the original film. In the clip, Pandora remains as stunning as ever and it will be exciting to see more of the world as Cameron takes viewers underwater.  

`Avatar: The Way of Water` stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. The movie will be released by 20th Century Studios in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022.  

James Cameron revealed several scenes from `Avatar: The Way of Water` from the second instalment of his epic sci-fi franchise, in September at the D23 Expo. According to Deadline, the scenes, which were in 3D, were shown to attendees on two huge screens in the main Anaheim Convention Center room where the studio`s presentations with Disney siblings Marvel and Lucasfilm were held. A sequel to award-winning 2009 epic adventure `Avatar,` which was released in theatres 13 years ago, the script comes from Cameron and Josh Friedman. 

