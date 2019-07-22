'Avengers: Endgame' busts 'Avatar' record, cast elated

Los Angeles: "Avengers: Endgame" has finally ended the decade-long reign of "Avatar", becoming the world's highest-grossing film of all time, and the multi-star cast of the superhero adventure is euphoric about creating history.

On Sunday, "Avengers: Endgame" crossed $2.7902 billion at the box office, crossing the $2.7897 billion-mark set by James Cameron's sci-fi epic.

Among the first to post a joyous reaction was Chris Hemsworth, popular as Thor in the Marvel cinematic universe. "Thank you to all the fans around the world that lifted 'Avengers: Endgame' to historic heights, making it the top-grossing film of all time," posted Hemsworth.

In "Avengers: Endgame", every Marvel superhero from Iron Man and Thor to Captain America and Black Widow, assembled one last time to save the world from the supervillain Thanos.

"Avengers: Endgame", the 22nd film of MCU, marked the end of an era that revolved around Iron Man, the Hulk and Captain America, among other superheroes. The film is helmed by the Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony.

A post on the official Twitter handle of Russo Brothers read: "To the greatest fans in the universe, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you."

Marvel chief Kevin Feige expressed happiness, too, over the film's achievement, at the San Diego Comic-Con.

"Avengers: Endgame" was an immediate follow-up of last year's blockbuster, "Avengers: Infinity War. The film's star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin.

This is not the first record set by "Avengers: Endgame". Earlier, the film got the biggest global opening of all time, at $1.22 billion, when it released in April, shattering the record set by "Avengers: Infinity War" in 2018.

A re-Release of "Avengers: Endgame", with added footage, in June-end, and the release of "Spider-Man: Far from Home" -- which follows the aftermath of "Avengers: Endgame", gave the film further boost at scaling box-office glory.