Avengers: Endgame shatters box office records in India—Check out collections

New Delhi: Marvel Cinematic Universe's 'Avengers: Endgame' opened up to a fantastic start at the box office. The film collected over Rs 52 crores in India on day one and hence emerged the highest Hollywood opener so far. Not only this, it surpassed the opening day business of Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's 'Thugs of Hindostan'.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh is all praises for the film.

He posted four tweets about 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Check them out here:

“#AvengersEndgame is SENSATIONAL... Creates HISTORY...

Records highest *Day 1* of 2019 *so far*

Emerges biggest #Hollywood opener *to date*

Crosses *Day 1* biz of #ThugsOfHindostan, the biggest opener from *Hindi* film industry [₹ 52.25 cr - #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu]”

“#AvengersEndgame emerges a game changer... Sets new benchmarks on Day 1... An eye opener for the industry that feels national holidays/festivals yield best results at the BO... Fri ₹ 53.10 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 63.21 cr. NON-HOLIDAY RELEASE.”

#AvengersInfinityWar versus #AvengersEndgame... Day 1 biz...

2018: #AvengersInfinityWar ₹ 31.30 cr / 2000+ screens

2019: #AvengersEndgame ₹ 53.10 cr / 2845 screens

#English #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu

Nett BOC. India biz.

What a coincidence...

#Baahubali2 released on [Fri] 28 April 2017

#AvengersInfinityWar released on [Fri] 27 April 2018

Now #AvengersEndgame released on [Fri] 26 April 2019

All three money spinners released on the *last Friday* of April. NON-HOLIDAY RELEASES all.

Well, we agree with Adarsh. The film is indeed sensational and has emerged a blockbuster already! All the Marvel fans flooded theatres on day one and continue doing so.

Cheers to the power of superheroes!