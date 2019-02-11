BAFTA host Joanna Lumley takes a dig at Oscars

London: Actress Joanna Lumley began her hosting gig at the 2019 BAFTA Awards by taking a dig at the Oscars.

She took a swipe at the American counterpart of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards, the Oscars, which will be held without a host later this month.

"Thank goodness BAFTA actually has a host. But I suspect that may have something do to with the fact I'm not on Twitter," said Lumley, taking a dig at how a series of old homophobic tweets resulted in comedian Kevin Hart to step down as host of the 2019 Oscars.

Hollywood's best and brightest descended here for the ceremony, which had British royals Kate Middleton and Prince William as the front row audience.