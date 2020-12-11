हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Black Panther sequel: Marvel confirms Chadwick Boseman’s character will not be recast

The sequel of Black Panther is set to release on 8 July 2022

Los Angeles: Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has revealed that late star Chadwick Boseman will not be recast in the upcoming sequel of Black Panther.

Kevin Feige confirmed this news during Disney's investor day presentation on Thursday. Disney’s verified twitter page also posted about it.

 

 

"I wanted to acknowledge the devastating loss of a dear friend and member of the Marvel Studios family," Feige said.

Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally. His portrayal of T`Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past. And it's for that reason that we will not recast the character," he added.

Feige continued: "To honour the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film."

Boseman died on August 28 at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He kept his struggle a secret from all but a few and continued working during his treatment for the disease.

Black Panther was a global hit, grossing over $1.3 billion worldwide. It became the first superhero film to be nominated for Best Film at the Oscars. The film took home three trophies for original score, costume design and production design. Apart from the awards and commercial success, the film signifies a culture shift in the superhero narrative, with the world becoming more diverse.

Black Panther 2 is set to hit theaters on 8 July 2022. It's being written and directed by Ryan Coogler, who helmed the first part.

 

