Black Panther: Wakanda Forever advance booking - Marvel Studios’ Big DIWALI surprise for Indian Fans!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever India release date: The brand-new trailer and poster of the action-packed feature film which was unveiled earlier this month traverse the hidden undersea nation called Talokan.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 12:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Ahead of the festive season, Marvel Studios announces a mega Diwali surprise for Indian fans. Advance Booking for Marvel Studios' biggest action entertainer of 2022, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now open. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the action-adventure stars Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Martin Freeman. 

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theatres on November 11, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ventures back to the kingdom of Wakanda where a new threat emerges. 

The brand-new trailer and poster of the action-packed feature film which was unveiled earlier this month traverse the hidden undersea nation called Talokan. In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. 

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of Talokan, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

 

